SS Rajamouli's upcoming directorial RRR- (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) is all set to hit the screens on January 7, 2022. Considered the fact that the 'Sankranthi' time is one of the best seasons for the biggies to get a release in the Telugu states, the makers are all set to see the grand release of this most-anticipated movie RRR.

RRR release date official note

According to the latest official statement from the makers of RRR, they have locked January 7 as the release date. Earlier, it was decided that RRR would hit the theaters on October 13th(Dussehra 2021). But, the pandemic situation had made it difficult for the team to wrap up the shooting and the other formalities on time. So, the makers had to postpone the release date of the magnum opus.

"Experience India's Biggest Action Drama, #RRRMovie in theatres worldwide on 7th Jan 2022. #RRROnJan7th. An SS Rajamouli Film", the makers tweeted.

Sankranthi releases in Telugu queue up

Sankranthi is considered one of the best festivals for movies to hit the screens, as per the Telugu people's tastes. But, most of the biggies are into this race the coming Sankranthi.

Pawan Kalyan and Rana starrer 'Bheemla Nayak', Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer 'Radhe Shyam' are currently competing with the releases slated during Sankranthi 2022. Now that RRR joins the race, it might become a tad difficult to manage the distribution of theaters.

RRR story and star cast

RRR- the magnum opus is touted to be set during the early days of the Indian freedom struggle, with fictional characters of Alluri Sita Rama Raju and Komaram Bheem imbibed in it. Ram Charan is to portray Alluri Sita Rama Raju, while Jr NTR plays Komaram Bheem.

Bollywood heroine Alia Bhatt portrays the love interest for Ram Charan, while Olivia plays the female lead opposite Jr NTR. Now that the release date has been announced, the fans worldwide are excited to watch the movie at the theaters.