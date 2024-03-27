Prasanth Neel, who created sensation with his movie KGF, has announced his next big project with none other than Ram Charan. This news has created a lot of excitement among fans and within the movie industry.

It is a known fact that, recently, Prasanth Neel had revealed his collaboration with JR NTR, which had already stirred up a lot of excitement. But now, he surprised everyone by revealing another exciting project, this time with iconic star Ram Charan. The announcement came through a tweet on Ram Charan's birthday, adding even more anticipation to what's to come.

In his tweet, Prasanth Neel wished Ram Charan a fantastic birthday and expressed his excitement about working together. This collaboration between the director and the actor promises to bring something special to the screen, filled with entertainment and brilliance.

Prasanth Neel took to his social media account and wrote "Happy Birthday,RamCharan! Wishing you a fantastic day filled with love and laughter. May your talent continue to dazzle audiences, and may our collaboration bring forth cinematic brilliance. Here's to creating magic together! Cheers!" #HBDRamCharan."

Ram Charan's fans were thrilled by this announcement, seeing it as a wonderful birthday gift for their favorite star. They are eagerly waiting to see the magic these two talented individuals will create together. With Prasanth Neel's reputation for creating captivating stories and Ram Charan's magnetic performances, expectations are running high for their upcoming project.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is currently busy with Shankar's Game Changer and is also preparing for his next project, tentatively titled RC 16, alongside director Buchi Babu Sana and actress Janhvi Kapoor. His dedication to diverse roles and pushing the boundaries of Telugu cinema adds to the excitement surrounding his collaboration with Prasanth Neel. As the news spreads and excitement grows, fans are eagerly awaiting more details about this collaboration, eager to witness the magic that unfolds when two creative powerhouses join forces on the big screen.