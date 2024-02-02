Since the success of Baahubali 2, sequels have become a trend in the film industry. Many movies now include suspenseful endings hinting at sequels, and if a film is a hit, a sequel is often announced. Now, we are about to dive into a list of 15 upcoming sequels that are making waves in the film industry. From action-packed adventures to heartwarming tales, these sequels are set to bring back our favorite characters for more cinematic magic. Get ready to discover the next chapters in some of your favorite film stories!

Here's a list of 15 sequels that have been officially confirmed:

Pushpa 2 (Puspa: The Rule)

Allu Arjun and Sukumar's blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise led to the announcement of its sequel, set to release on August 15, 2024.

Salaar 2 (Salaar Part 2: Shauryanga Parvam)

Prabhas and Prashant Neel's Salaar Part 1 was a super hit, and its sequel is already slated for 2025.

Devara 2

NTR and Koratala Siva are teaming up for a new movie called Devara (Devara Part 1) following the success of Janatha Garage. It was previously revealed that there would be a sequel to this film.

Jai Hanuman

Following the success of Hanuman, Prashanth Neel announced Jai Hanuman as its sequel.

Akhanda marked the third consecutive success for the Balayya-Boyapati duo. Following its big hit, the creators have officially declared the arrival of Akhanda 2 as a sequel to this blockbuster.

Tillu Square

The 2022 blockbuster DJ Tillu is getting a sequel titled Tillu Square. With Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles, the film is produced by Sitara Entertainments and its release is postponed multiple times now.

Puri Jagannath's Double iSmart is announced as a sequel to iSmart Shankar, scheduled for a March release. It has Ram Pothineni in lead role and Sanjay Dutt is playing a key role.

Adivi Sesh's Goodachari sequel, directed by Vinay Kumar Shiriginidi, is currently in production and may be released by 2025 Sankranti.

After the success of Hit 1 and Hit 2, Hit 3 is officially announced, with the project set to begin soon.

The movie featuring Kalyan Ram was a blockbuster, and it was previously revealed that a second part would follow. Anil Paduri is set to direct this much-anticipated sequel.

Sandeep Kishan's successful film is getting a sequel, and details about its release are awaited.

Following the success of Shatamanam Bhavati, the sequel, Shatamanam Bhavati Next Page, is set to release on Sankranti 2025.

The sequel to the 2022 hit Kantara is on the horizon, with glimpses already released.

The blockbuster Jailer featuring Rajinikanth and Nelson Dilip Kumar will have a sequel, as officially confirmed by the film's team.