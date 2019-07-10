Mega power star Ram Charan's fans were surprised to see him make his debut on Instagram. They were also thrilled and excited over his entry and gave a rousing welcome to the actor.

Ram Charan had joined Twitter and Facebook when they were at their booming stage. Probably, he was the first Telugu actor to enter social media those days. But he deleted his Twitter account after heavy criticism. He kept interacting with his fans once in a while on Facebook. Though he is not very active, he keeps wishing his colleagues on their birthdays and their movie releases.

Today, social media channels have proved to be a great medium for fans to connect with their favourite stars and most of the Telugu stars are active on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. But, the Rangasthalam actor, who is currently busy with SS Rajamouli's RRR, was missing from action on Twitter and Instagram and all his fans were desperately waiting for his arrival.

Finally, Ram Charan has bend low to his fans' request and in a surprising move, he made a grand debut on Instagram on July 8. The mega power star shared a photo featuring his intense look, which was liked by nearly 2 lakh people on the photo-sharing website. In reply to his first post, the fans of the mega family gave a rousing welcome to the actor. Here are some of their comments.

Puspa.santi.3576: I hope my friend in Indonesia will follow you, I will tell you on the Bollywood tellywood tollywood group Indonesia they are very happy ... the spirit of airing you mega power star,

Saikumarnaidu.kurakula: Insta will be shaked with your presence Mega Power Star Ram charan

Ramcharan_cherry: Ahhh This is wht iam Waiting for .. #Finally #RC on Instagram ❤️❤️❤️

Janasenaparrty: Welcome Abbai ❤️ All The Best To Your Up Coming Film #RRR

Indu_sekhar_: Welcome Charan Anna ... Alage #pawankalyan ni kuda thiskocheyva instagram ki plzzzzzz

Raghavendra_ramcharan._.fan: Anna... My long wait comes to end

konidela.ramcharan: Yayyy!! Finally RC on Instagram ❤️

Ganeshnaidukorasalajsp: Welcome my legend

Thoprulers: Adede Meme Pages Anni ikkade Vunnaye

mamulga_undadhu: Telugu vallu andaru mana page ni follow avvandi .... Ram charan fan ni nenu kuda

My_love_rc_official_account_: Wlcm annayya❤️❤️ I'm really a big fan of u and made a fan page just for u❤️

i_am_a_charanfangirl: OMG is these true l pinch myself.full happy

ntr_royal_fans: Welcome to Instagram Charan Anna From @jrntr fan's ❤️❤️

__chikitha_hemu: Awwwww.......Finally my wait is over! Welcome cherryyy## AlwaysRamcharanAddict here All the best for ur upcoming movies❤❤lotzzzzz of love