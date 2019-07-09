The makers of the movie RRR, starring Junior NTR and Ram Charan, are reportedly spending Rs 85 crore on shooting just three scenes featuring the lead actors.

After Baahubali, RRR is the next ambitious project of director SS Rajamouli. The multi-starrer period drama has already created great hype, curiosity and expectations. Produced by DVV Danayya under his banner DVV Entertainment, the film is reportedly being shot to meet international standards.

The crew recently completed the shooting of some important sequences on costly sets erected in Hyderabad and have taken a two-week break before starting next schedule in Ahmedabad. Some crucial scenes have been planned for the next schedule.

RRR will reportedly have a high-voltage interval sequence, which is said to have been shot recently. Ram Charan, who is playing the role of Alluri Seetharama Raju, has completed the shoot of introduction scene. The maker is said to have shelled out Rs 25 crore on the scene.

Junior NTR, who is essaying the role of Komaram Bheem, will soon start shooting for his introduction scene. The producer is said to be spending Rs 15 crore on the production of this sequence.

"While that of Ram Charan's opening act was allotted a budget of Rs 15 crore, for Jr NTR, the team has gone up to Rs 25 crore, which is more than the overall budget of many small films," a source was quoted as saying in the Times of India.

It was initially reported that the budget of RRR would be around Rs 350 to 400 crore. Considering the costs of the above three scenes, anyone can easily estimate that the budget will increase as the movie nears its completion. The budget of the movie, which is set for release on July 30, 2020, may even cross Rs 500 crore.