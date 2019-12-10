Mega power star Ram Charan was recently honored with the People's Entertainer Par Excellence award, which he has dedicated to a late mega family fan named Noor Mohammad aka Noor Bhai, who breathed his last on Sunday, December 10.

Noor Mohammad, who was one of the oldest fan members of the mega family, passed away in the last week. He was close to all the mega family heroes including Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. Soon after hearing the news about his death, Ram Charan took to his Facebook page to pay tributes to him.

Ram Charan shared memories with Noor Mohammad

On December 8, Ram Charan shared a photo featuring him with his fan Noor Mohammad and wrote, "Fans are family. will truly miss our beloved family member Noor Mohammad Ji. His positivity & helping nature set a benchmark for the young generation. May you rest in peace."

On the same of his death, Ram Charan was honoured with the People's Entertainer Par Excellence at the Behindwoods Gold Medals Awards ceremony in Chennai. In his acceptance speech, he praised late Noor Mohammad and dedicated the award to him. He said, "I am dedicating this award to one of my fans. I want to say one thing today. We are so energetic and want to do good things because of our fans."

'Noor Abbajan is a great person, inspired me and my father' - Ram Charan

Talking about Noor Mohammad, Ram Charan added, "He is a great person and he has inspired me and my father for 12 years (since I was as an actor). Unfortunately, he was the one of oldest fan members of my family. He passed away this morning. It is a sad day and I am honoured on this day. I feel he got me this award. Fans made all of us actors and actresses. So I dedicate this award to Noor Abbajan."

All the fans were overwhelmed by the Mega family heroes' courtesy towards the death of Noor Bhai. Ram Charan dedicating this award has thrilled them even more. A shared video of his acceptance speech and tweeted, "South Indian actors have always been humble & down to earth. It shows with this latest video. @alwaysramcharan dedicated his award to late Noor Mohammad. #RamCharan ."