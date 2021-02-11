As per the latest buzz, Ram Charan is all set to act under the direction of Shankar Shanmugam. Termed as the mega-power star- Ram Charan is one of the top heroes in Telugu. With a huge fanbase and some blockbusters like Magadheera and Rangasthalam, Ram Charan carries a huge business from the Telugu states.

It is said that one of India's finest directors Shankar Shanmugam is to rope in Ram Charan for his upcoming movie venture. Though there is no announcement from the team yet, there are talks that the team would make it official soon.

This movie is reported to be a pan-India movie which is touted to be made under the Venkateshwara Creations banner. Dil Raju is to produce this movie which is said to get on the floors as soon as Ram Charan's current project RRR is wrapped up.

Ram Charan's current movies:

Ram Charan is currently working on the climax of RRR in which he shares the screen space with Telugu's top hero NTR. Alia Bhatt is the female lead opposite Ram Charan in RRR which is helmed by director Rajamouli. The movie is nearing its completion and would get a wrap soon. RRR team would be working on the postproduction features as soon as their completion.

Ram Charan is to appear in his dad's movie Acharya which is slated for its release soon. Ram Charan is to work under the direction of Gautham Thinnanuri, which is to get a start next year after the completion of Shankar's movie, the sources believe.

Shankar's work in his movies Gentleman, Shivaji, Anniyan, Robo, I, Robo 2.0, etc received so much applause around the globe. Shankar is one of the most popular directors of India who took the usage of graphics and VFX in the movies to the next level. Shankar's latest movie with Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal as the lead pair has been shelved due to unavoidable circumstances.