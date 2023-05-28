Besides being an actor, Ram Charan is a producer as well. While he already owns Konidela Production House under his mother Surekha's name, yesterday, he announced the launch of V Mega Pictures with his childhood bestie Vikram Reddy who is one of the producers of UV Creations.

Ram Charan has taken a significant step in his career by launching his production banner, 'V Mega Pictures'. This production house aims to create groundbreaking and promote new talent in the film industry while providing a peculiar storytelling experience. They have now teamed up with Abhishek Agarwal Arts of Karthikeya 2 and Kashmir Files production house.

Today, both the production houses have announced their collaboration and their first movie together titled 'The India House'. The film is directed by debutant director, Ram Vamsi Krishna, and stars hero Nikhil Siddharth and veteran actor Anupam Kher.

On the birth anniversary of fighter Vir Sarvakar, a power-packed video was released via social media accounts of global star Ram Charan, V Mega Pictures, and Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

The India House is set to take audiences back to an era and immerse them in a tale that will touch their hearts. Set in the pre-independence era in London, the team dropped a teaser which hints the film unfolds a love story during a time of political turmoil around The India House. The teaser culminates with the dramatic imagery of a burning India House, suggesting the drama that lies ahead.

Ram Charan is known as a global force and has made the nation proud whilst Abhishek Agarwal has been lauded as one of the finest producers with a vision to produce content-driven cinema that leaves a long-lasting impact.

On the other hand, Ram Charan is busy wrapping up Shankar's Game Changer which has Kiara Advani as the leading lady. Post the completion of this film, he will take a short break to spend time with the newborn once Upasana delivers the baby.