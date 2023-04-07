Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela are on cloud nine as they are all set to be parents soon. The couple is currently in Dubai spending some quality time together before the arrival of their first child. Upasana's family and close friends organised a baby shower for them in Dubai and she shared the pictures on social media as well.

Upasana recently spoke to Humans of Bombay about pregnancy and having a child after 10 years of marriage. In this interview, she said it was a mutual decision of hers and Charan to have the baby after so many years. She said the couple decided to have a child as they are "booming" and are "financially secure" to start a family.

"I am very, very excited and also very proud that I chose to become a mother when we wanted to, not when society wanted to. So, ten years after our marriage, we have taken a call to have a kid now and I think it's the best time because both of us are booming, both of us are financially secure and we can take care of our kids by ourselves. It was our mutual decision. As a couple, we didn't let pressure hit us, whether it is from the society outside, our family or outsiders. Which says a lot about our relationship and how we are going to bring up our child as well," Upasana said.

Ram Charan will soon begin shooting for his next film Game Changer which is being directed by Shankar. The film has Kiara Advani playing the leading lady. Charan will be seen playing dual roles in this film which is produced by Dil Raju.