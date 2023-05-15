RRR star Ram Charan Tej and wife Upasana Konidela are going to be parents soon. This big news was shared by Chiranjeevi a few months ago and since then, the fans of Mega family are awaiting the arrival of the baby of the power couple.

The businesswoman and entrepreneur took to her social media platform to celebrate her first Mother's Day today. Upasana shared a beautiful picture of her with a baby bump and wrote, "I am proud to embrace motherhood for all the right reasons. I did not do it to conform to society's expectations or to fit. My decision to become a mother was not driven by a desire to carry on a legacy or to strengthen my marriage. I chose to have a child when I was emotionally prepared to give the unconditional love & care that my child deserves for his/her overall well-being."

Talking to Mid-Day on the occasion of Mother's Day, Upasana revealed that she and Ram Charan chose to save their eggs soon after they got married.

"We believed that for various reasons we need to focus on our careers then. Today, both of us are at a stable place where we can afford to take care of the child with the income we are generating by ourselves and give our child that lifestyle and stability. People might say that we are inheriting so much, but at the end of the day, what we keep for our child, and what we earn has to make sense. We didn't let anything in the way of our thoughts and I think that is something I respect a lot in our relationship," she said.

Upasana is due for delivery in July or August and it has been more than 10 years since their marriage. On the work front, Ram Charan will next be seen in Shankar's Game Changer which has Kiara Advani, Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil and others in key roles.