Actress Rakul Preet Singh's latest Instagram video will give you new kind of fitness goals. The actress who was recently seen in Shimla Mirchi, which released on Netflix, captioned that she had a relatively weaker neck strength. Physically that stands as a major challenge when you try to do a headstand.

In a video posted on Instagram, she was seen exercising under the guidance of an instructor. In the video, she slowly raised her lower part of the body until she was properly positioned in an upside-down manner.

"From a relatively weaker neck to doing a headstand the sense of achievement and the high you feel once you overcome your fears is priceless ❤️ @anshukayoga you have moulded me into a better version of myself Physically and mentally #strongisthenewsexy #fitnessisfun .. don't try at home without assistance," she captioned on Instagram.

On achieving this health goal actress Rakul Preet Singh seemed to be particularly overjoyed with her achievements. She also advised her fans not to try this particular exercise without the presence of an expert.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh in 2019 featured in De De Pyaar De alongside Tabu, Ajay Devgn and Aloknath. The film was one of the major hits from last year. Ironically enough, Rakul Preet's character in the film, Ayesha used to be conscious about her health, although that wasn't the central plot of the film, that might be a moment from the film which would cross your mind.

She also featured in Marjaavaan alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. In 2020 she was seen alongside Rajkummar Rao and Hema Malini in Shimla Mirchi which had released in selected theatres and on Netflix. The film was one of the long-delayed projects of Bollywood.

According to a few sources, Rakulpreet Singh is expected to feature in Attack alongside John Abraham. No reports have been confirmed yet.