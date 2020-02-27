It was in the show Koffee With Karan, when Imran Khan was asked a question on whom would he gift a book about fitness, he had said that he would send it to John Abraham he would return it with corrections. Imran Khan was absolutely right about John Abraham's fitness regime.

If looks had the ability to slay, John Abraham would have killed a lot of women by now. Actor, producer John Abraham is the right kind of action star Bollywood needs on screen. This is a star who has middle-class values, he relies solely on a traditional fitness regime and is strongly against usage of steroids.

John Abraham's diet includes both non-vegetarian and vegetarian meals. What he keeps in mind is the proportion of his meals. Protein remains his main consumption. Egg whites and fishes are some of the best sources for protein for non-vegetarian diet meal.

Reportedly, John consumes almost nine to ten egg whites, along with fish, chicken breasts, curd and supplements to keep his muscles intact. When he consumes carbs, he works out like a beast.

John is an ardent visitor of the gym and his workouts are no secret. He has always advised his fans to start slow, and then adapt themselves to the exercises they do each day.

John is strictly against steroids, fat burners

John's advises his fans to concentrate on toning and strengthening their legs. Often times in an attempt to build the upper body one fails to concentrate on strengthening the lower body. Balance is what it takes to achieve the perfect body.

The Dhoom actor is strictly against the usage of steroids and fat burners. He has earlier said in various interviews that fat burners and steroids tend to cause serious health issues for men and women.

John also avoids soft drinks and hasn't consumed them for nearly two decades. Along with healthy meals, controlled diet, regular work out sessions, John Abraham makes sure that he receives a good amount of sleep.