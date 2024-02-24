Rakul Preet Singh's wedding photos and videos have been doing the rounds on social media. Rakul and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot after dating for over five years. The duo got hitched in an intimate ceremony in Goa. For the wedding, Rakul and Jackky wore gorgeous pastel hued outfits.The De De Pyaar De actress took to social media to thank the designer.

Rakul thanks designer

"We always dreamt of a fairytale wedding and Thankyouuuu @taruntahiliani for making that a reality .. you captured our personalities so beautifully through the essence of our outfits .. love and only love for you and your team special mention to mansha for all the warmth she gave us and our families," she wrote sharing a bunch of her wedding photos.

Designer's reaction

The ace designer also called her a beautiful bride. "You are incredible inside and out! Thank you for your love and bringing this collective vision to life so effortlessly and gracefully. Congratulations to our most beautiful bride. Only and only love for you," he wrote.

However, netizens had a lot of other things to say. "She looked beautiful but it could have been better," a social media user commented. "Why not red anymore?" asked another social media user. "Why do brides go for dull colours where is the vibrancy?" one more comment read. "Copying kiara," another comment read.

Netizens accuse her of copying Kiara

Even when Rakul shared her wedding video, many accused the duo of copying Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding video. Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Athiya Shetty, Malaika Arora, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Parineeti Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and many other celebs congratulated the couple on their wedding.