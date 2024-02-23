Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot on February 21 in Goa, in the presence of their friends and family. The couple shared the video and first pictures from their wedding and pre-wedding festivities—a day after their wedding, the couple soaked in the warmth and breezy atmosphere of Goa. The Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were seen in a relaxed mood as they posed with Jackky's brother.

Jackky's brother Nickky Bhagnani took to his Instagram story and shared the pictures from their released time post-wedding.

Rakul was seen wearing a floral jumpsuit while Jackky wore a floral beach shirt and shorts.

Rakul also had a large yellow bag and was wearing her light pink choora (bangles).

Rakul and Jackky's causal look a day after their wedding didn't go down well with the netizens.

A user wrote, A newlywed and still no sindoor and mangalsutra.."

Another mentioned, "First glimpse is too bad at least not expected this from rakul... Because she is a Punjabi girl and we all know how Punjabi brides show their traditions after wedding.."

PM Modi wishes newlyweds

Rakul and Jackky's wedding got wishes from PM Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister's letter congratulated the film producer Vashu Bhagnani and his wife Puja on Jackky and Rakul Preet's went viral on Thursday.

Rakul and Jackky too shared a picture of PM Modi's letter on their individual social media handles and thanked him. Jackky tweeted, "Your blessings touch our hearts deeply, Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. Thank you for your kind wishes as we begin this meaningful new chapter."

Reacting to the letter, Vashu expressed gratitude and said that the family has decided to frame the letter and cherish the good wishes from the PM.

Speaking to a news agency Vashu said, "I have no words to thank PM Modi for the honour that he has bestowed on us. It is such a beautifully worded letter. We have decided to frame it so that his blessings and good wishes can stay with the couple as they embark on a new journey together. I can never forget this moment. This is one asset that I will treasure the most."

Their wedding was a three-day affair with celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday, and Varun Dhawan, among other Bollywood stars attending the wedding festivities. The couple will now host a reception in Mumbai soon which is expected to be star-studded as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and the Bachchan family among other Bollywood celebrities are expected to attended.

The couple got married in Punjabi and Sindhi ceremonies. A look at their Anand Karaj ceremony from Wednesday morning has surfaced online. The couple got married in a Hindu sunset wedding on the same day.