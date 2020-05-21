Popular southern actress Rakul Preet Singh, who played Sridevi in NTR: Kathanayakudu, has evinced her interest to play the role of the late legendary actress if ever her biopic is made.

Rakul Preet Singh made a cameo appearance in director Krish and Balakrishna's 2018 movie NTR: Kathanayakudu, which is based on the real-life and of late legendary actor NT Rama Rao. Her brief appearance as Sridevi was loved by everyone. In an interview to Filmfare, the actress spoke about her experience of playing the legendary actress in the movie.

"It was a great experience. Even your name is mentioned along with hers is a matter of pride for me. She's an icon. She was the best we had. Just to recreate her for a few minutes on screen was amazing. I didn't know her personally. I'd met her at an award function once. We exchanged hellos," Rakul Preet Singh told Filmfare.

Many believe that Rakul Preet Singh looks like Sridevi. When asked about it, the actress said, "A lot of people pointed that out when the first look of Kathanayakudu was aired. Some had remarked even before that. But I don't believe I look like her. She's gorgeous. I'd love to do her biopic though if ever made."

Rakul Preet made her acting debut with the Kannada film Gilli in 2009. Later she entered Tollywood with Keratam and Kollywood with Yuvan in 2011. She forayed into Bollywood with Yaariyan in 2014 and she has acted in Hindi movies like Aiyaary, De De Pyaar De and Marjaavaan. She will be next seen with Arjun Kapoor in Attack and with Ajay Devgan and Siddharth Malhotra in Thank God.

The actress spoke about her working with Arjun Kapoor for the first time and said, "It's fun working with him. He's a sweet and funny guy. He's lively and always joking. He keeps everyone happy on the set. But he says he can be serious and can sulk too. Arjun's well brought up and extremely sensitive."