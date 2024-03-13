Newlywed Rakul Preet Singh has revealed how her military dad reacted after meeting Jackky Bhagnani for the first time. Rakul recalled that it was in 2021, on her mother's b'day that she invited Bhagnani over. She added that more than Jackky or her father, she was the most worried and had also asked her father not to get too bossy or questioning.

What went down

"I think I was the most worried. I prepped my dad and told him 'He is coming and meeting you for the first time. Do not make it very awkward. He is not army.' But then fathers being fathers... ask the question straight up. But Jackky was prepared," she said in an interview. The De De Pyaar De actress revealed that her father asked Jackky his plans in future.

How Jackky impressed

Rakul added, "I had prepped my dad saying don't make it awkward because we had just started dating. I told him 'You just see the boy'. I told Jackky not to worry because he won't ask anything. Then we were having lunch and my dad asked him what his plan was. He started with plans for his next release Mission Raniganj. My dad just said, 'Work and all is good but what is your plan with my daughter'. My food got stuck in my throat."

Rakul revealed that Bhagnani, however, managed the situation well and said that he is ready, whenever she would be ready. And with this answer, he impressed the family. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married in a grand wedding ceremony in Goa in February this year. The couple opted for two ceremonies – anand karaj ceremony and one with Sindhi rituals. The who's who of the industry was invited to be a part of the wedding festivities.