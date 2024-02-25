Rakul Preet Singh has been blessing our feeds with more and more loved up pictures of her wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies. After sharing some beautiful pictures of her wedding ceremony with Jackky Bhagnani, the diva has now shared pictures of her Sikh wedding, known as anand karaj ceremony.

Rakul and Jackky were featured in Brides Today where there anand karaj ceremony was covered. Sharing pictures from their anand karaj ceremony, Brides Today wrote in detail about their outfit.

All about Rakul's anand karaj outfit

"Decked in a resplendent ivory Tarun Tahiliani lehenga, she embarked on her journey to forever alongside Jackky Bhagnani in the picturesque setting of Goa. With every detail meticulously curated, her bridal avatar resonates with the aspirations of young brides seeking elegance and sophistication. Rakul's wedding mood board stands as a testament to the fusion of tradition and modernity, embodying the essence of romance in every stitch and sparkle."

What she wore for the sangeet night

Jackky, on the other hand, wore an ivory sherwani with gold and zari work. Apart from that, Rakul has also given us a glimpse into her dreamy sangeet night. Rakul wore stunning outfit by Falguni Shane Peacock and looked magical on their special day. Sharing pictures from the sangeet night, Rakul wrote, "A dreamy night Thnkyouuuu @falgunipeacock for creating the most magical outfit for a magical night felt like a star shining bright."

For the pre-wedding night, Rakul wore a sequined heavily embellished skirt and paired it up with a crop top blouse with a cape detailing. The intricate work made the bride look ethereal and the pair looked nothing less than enchanting. Rakul and Jackky were in a relationship since 2019 and the duo never shied away from talking about it. Their wedding marks one of the most looked forward to weddings of the year.