Actress Rakul Preet Singh has reportedly turned down an offer to play the female lead opposite Naga Chaitanya in Venky Mama in a bid to work with the actor's father Akkineni Nagarjuna in Manmadhudu 2.

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most sought-after actresses in the Telugu film industry. Her acting skills, glamour and popularity have landed her several big-ticket projects. But the actress is now having to choose between the films as she is not able to provide her call sheets for all of them.

It was recently reported that Rakul Preet Singh would romance Naga Chaitanya once again after Rarandoi Veduka Chudham. She was said to be playing one of the two female leads in Venky Mama, while Payal Rajput would essay the other one. But the latest we hear is that she is not part of the movie anymore. The makers have brought Nabha Natesh on board as her replacement.

The reason for this replacement is because the makers were reportedly not happy with Rakul Preet signing Nagarjuna's upcoming film. "Rakul recently signed up to play a role opposite Nagarjuna in his upcoming film Manmadhudu 2. On the other hand, in Venky Mama, the makers were looking forward to pairing her with Nagarjuna's son, Naga Chaitanya," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

Interestingly, both Venky Mama and Manmadhudu 2 will hit the screen around the same time. "They found this pairing situation awkward and inappropriate, especially because both the films are anticipated to release around the same time. So they decided to cast another actress," added the source.

The producers of Venky Mama were impressed with Nabha Natesh's acting in Nannu Dochukunduvate. They roped her in for the role as they think that she fits the bill perfectly. On the other hand, Shriya Saran was cast opposite Victory Venkatesh in the movie earlier. The makers have replaced her with Payal Rajput due to some unknown reasons.