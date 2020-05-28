Rakul Preet Singh has spoken about the crisis of the theatres and OTT platforms. She said that a big film like Sooryavanshi is a theatre film and she would want the films to be out in the cinema.

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the busiest actresses of Indian cinema and she has over six exciting films in her kitty. The actress has almost completed the shooting for some of these movies. She is eagerly waiting to resume their film as soon as possible. She is now waiting for the lockdown to be lifted, as she wants to re-allot her call-sheet for her upcoming projects.

"Two of my Hindi films (Attack and a film with Arjun Kapoor) were nearly finished and I was supposed to start the third, besides three other films South industry. Right now I am hoping at least one place opens before the other, so I can sort those dates. That way everything does not come together," the Hindustan Times quoted Rakul Preet as saying.

Rakul Preet added, "There is no point having a plan of action. In fact, no one really does because we don't know when people will be comfortable stepping out of their homes, especially because a film shoot requires a minimum of 100 people, which is quite crowded. Everyone is just hoping that we get a clean chit for shooting but that will only happen when you know that there is enough room for treatment."

The shutdown of the cinema halls for the last two months has been incurring losses to some producers, who are ready to release their films in the cinema halls. A few of them decided to release their movies on OTT platforms to save themselves from losses. This move has irked the exhibitors. The debate on this crisis is creating ripples in media with some stars objecting the OTT release.

But unlike these stars, Rakul Preet Singh said that she is least bothered about the platform and the producers should have the last word on it. The actress told HT, "Big film like a Sooryavanshi is a theatre film and people would like to come to cinemas to watch it. I would want these films to be out in cinema because the magic of the big screen is different."

Rakul Preet Singh added, "They want their product to be out because a lot of money is riding on it and they would want a digital release. Once the films are ready, it is a producer's call to release it theatrically or digitally. They also things to normalize and films to come back in theatres but if they think digital is right, well you know they are the best ones to decide."