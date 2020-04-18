Owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood industry took a big hit, because not only did the theatres had to be closed down, but the release date of upcoming movies had to be pegged back because of the lockdown.

Of the many big projects lined up in 2020, the likes of Sooryavanshi and Laal Singh Chaddha are among that will be postponed, but Arjun Kapoor recently revealed that Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi may not release this year entirely.

Until and unless the effects of Coronavirus get eradicated people will not make way to the theatres, and this could hamper the film business a lot, in the opinion of Arjun.

Arjun Kapoor talks about Sooryavanshi's fate

In a recent exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama, Arjun hinted that Indian films may not release until and unless movie theatres open up worldwide. He also added that Sooryavanshi, the cop drama starring Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn, may not release until the end of this year.

"Hindi films also rely on the world population. I don't think Sooryavanshi would release without having America, Dubai and Australia available for release. So we have to wait and watch when the theatres open worldwide before we release big films," Arjun Kapoor was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

The Panipat actor further added, "We will have to wait for the mindset of the people to change and wait for them to come to the theatre. Coming to a theatre will be the last thing on people's mind, first, they will take care of their family. So, again a system will have to come in place."

In all honesty, Arjun's words make sense, as countries like the USA have been worst hit, and it might take until the end of 2020 to recover from the long term effects of the pandemic. This way, the film fraternity would go into huge losses.

Arjun Kapoor hints ticket prices could go down

While Bollywood filmmakers may not wait until the end of 2020 to release films, big-budget projects may have to be pushed back, because, in the current scheme of things, people would refrain from going to watch movies.

The 34-year-old actor touched upon this same point, and added, "People are not thinking of going to a mall or theatre anytime soon. We will have to see the mindset of people to know what kind of relief we can bring in. It is going to affect production also. Eventually, if the price of tickets goes down, then it will change the cost of making."