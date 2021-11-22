It has just been a month since Rakul Preet Singh made her relationship with Jackky Bhagnani public. The duo has already emerged as one of the cutest couples of Tinseltown. Rakul had made her relationship official with Jackky Bhagnani on her birthday. And now, Rakul has opened up about wedding plans and why she chose to go public about her relationship with Jackky.

Rakul on why she spoke about Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh has said that she chose to speak about it as it is a beautiful thing. "I spoke about my personal life because I had to. I choose to listen to things that I want to listen to. I choose to not get affected by things. I spoke about my personal life because I thought it was beautiful and I wanted to share it," she told HT.

Rakul also said that she doesn't let negative things affect her. "A celeb's life is always under scrutiny and that's the flip side of being a public figure. I really don't let the noise around me bother me. I do my job in front of the camera and I've my personal space off the camera," she further said. However, busting all the rumours around her marriage, she added that it is not on the cards right now.

"Whenever that happens, I will share it like any other thing. Right now, I'm focusing on my career because that's exactly what I am here for," she told the publication. Rakul is all set to play the role of a condom tester in her upcoming film.