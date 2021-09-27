Rakul Preet Singh's latest picture has sparked some crazy lip job rumours on social media. As soon as Rakul shared her picture, netizens were quick to assess whether she underwent the knife. Many found her face to be different from her original picture. While there were many who said she looks phenomenal any which way.

Rakul took to social media to share a stunning picture of herself. She wrote, "On demand post @siangabari .. haha . @im__sal @aliyashaik28 #shootdiaries #london #vibes #filtermood ," while sharing the picture. The snap had Rakul flaunting her sharp and striking looks.

Rakul left her hair open and the picture doled out some major glamorous vibe. However, many felt her lip looked different from the usual.

The social media comments

"Ye kya inhone bhi surgery krwa li yaar ye bollywood walo ko ho kya gya he acche bhale chehre ki waaat lga dete he (What is this? She also got surgery done. What has happened to Bollywood people they ruin their pretty face)," wrote one user. "sach me yar apne yar kya kar diya vo cutie pie face ko barbad kar di (honestly, why have you ruined for cutie face)," asked another. "Kudi da pata karo kede pind de hai," wrote one more user. "Who is this?" asked another one. "Why ruin such a pretty face," asked a user.

While there were many who bombarded her picture with compliments. "Hotness", said one user. "Killer vibes," wrote another. "You are killing me," wrote one netizen. "Always stunning," wrote one more user. "Temperature is rising," said one netizen. "Big fan of your looks," said one more netizen.

Rakul Preet has her kitty full with southern and Bollywood films lined up in her kitty. The diva has many projects slated for release in 2022.