Bollywood actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani has confirmed his relationship with actress Rakul Preet Singh on her birthday. Bhagnani who made his acting debut with the movie Kal Kissne Dekha posted a heartfelt romantic message to Rakul, as she celebrates her 31st birthday.

Romantic message from Jackky Bhagnani to Rakul Preet Singh

On his Instagram page, Jacky Bhagnani shared a photo of him along with Rakul that shows the duo walking hand-in-hand.

"Without you, days don't seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my (heart emoji). @rakulpreet," wrote Bhagnani with lots of hug emojis at the end.

Later, Rakul Preet Singh shared the same image on her Instagram page.

"Thankyouuuu my (heart emoji)! You have been my biggest gift this year! Thankyou for adding colour to my life, thankyou for making me laugh nonstop, thankyou for being you !!," wrote Rakul.

Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and many more wish the new couple

The news of Jackky Bhagnani's relationship with Rakul Preet Singh was warmly welcomed by their colleagues in Bollywood. Kriti Sanon replied to this post by commenting ''whistle''.

Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kajal Agarwal, Patralekhaa, and Sophie Choudry also wished Rakul and Jackky with heart emojis.

Rakul Preet Singh's upcoming movie is Attack, directed by Lakshya Raj Anand. Touted to be an action entertainer, the film also stars John Abraham and Jacquelin Fernandez in the lead roles. Attack is expected to hit the screens on January 22, 2022.