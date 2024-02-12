Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to get married in Goa on February 21. The much-in-love couple will have a traditional wedding in front of family members and closest friends from the industry. Rakul and Jackky's wedding invitation has taken over social media. The subtle wedding invite hints at a beach wedding.

From destination wedding in Middle East to now Goa

Rakul and Jackky had earlier planned a destination wedding in the Middle East. However, after PM Modi urged Indians to consider the beautiful destinations of India as their event venue, the power couple changed their wedding venue to Goa. As per sources, the last-minute changes did hamper some of their plans, but eventually they all fell into place.

"Rakul and Jackky had initially planned for their wedding to take place in the Middle East. After nearly six months of meticulous planning, everything was pretty much in order. However, following the call from the Indian PM in December, urging rich and influential families to choose India as the venue for their big life events, Rakul and Jackky reconsidered their plans and relocated the wedding to India," a report stated.

The cute hashtag

The wedding invite also shows the couple's hashtag - ABDONOBHAGNA-NI (which means don't run away). Rakul and Jackky are not going to host a reception for the industry people, as they have planned to keep their wedding functions intimate. It will be a two-day wedding in Goa with mehendi, sangeet, a cocktail party, and a reception all at the venue.

Amid the wedding invitation going viral, Jackky's home has been decked out with lights for the wedding festivities. Rakul has always spoken fondly about their relationship and never tried to hide it. While the couple has chosen not to publicize their relationship, they have never shied away from speaking fondly about one another either.