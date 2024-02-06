Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's pre-wedding festivities seem to have begun in full swing. The couple is all set to get married this month. Rakul and Jackky have been dating for a couple of years now and have not tried to hide their relationship from limelight as well. There has been a buzz about their wedding taking place this month and Rakul seems to have confirmed it with a picture of 'akhand path' at home.

The festivities

Rakul shared a picture, covering her head where she wrote, "Akhand path". It is supposed to be a prayer of sorts before starting something new. And soon after the spiritual start, the couple headed to Thailand to celebrate their bachelor and bachelorette party with their friends and family. Pictures of the couple enjoying on a yacht have taken over the internet.

Rakul and Jackky are reportedly all set to get married on February 21 in Goa. The couple was reportedly set to plan a wedding abroad (somewhere in Middle East) however, after PM Modi's insistence of making India a destination wedding country, the couple chose to get all their pre-wedding festivities done in the country itself.

Changing the venue to India

"Their decision, made in mid-December, necessitated a complete reset, involving the destination, rest and accommodations. Despite the considerable changes, the couple embraced the overhaul, driven by their love for the country and desire to contribute to its growing economy," a report stated. If reports are anything to go by, the duo will have a very close and simple wedding. There will be no grand reception as the couple intends on keeping their wedding celebration minimal and intimate.

"Contrary to speculations, we hear that Rakul and Jackky will have an intimate wedding in the presence of their family and close friends in Goa only. There will be no extended celebrations or a reception in Mumbai or anywhere else after. It looks like it is going to be a 3-4 day affair like most weddings usually are," a report stated.