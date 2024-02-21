Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are now man and wife. The duo tied the knot in a close knit ceremony in Goa today. Rakul and Jackky have now shared their wedding pictures and they speak volumes of the love they have for one another. "Mine now and forever 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni," the duo wrote while sharing the pics.

Rakul chose to go with a dreamy pastel lehenga for her D-day. She also went ahead with minimal makeup and pastel and hues accessories to complete the look. The choice of the colour palette of the outfit and the décor made up for a very fresh and refreshing vibe. Jackky, on the other hand, continued the trend of ivory sherwani and looked quite dapper.

Congratulations pour in

Ever since the duo shared their wedding pictures, celebrities have been flocking their timelines to wish the two of them. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Athiya Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pragya Jaiswal, Smriti Khanna and many other celebs poured in their congratulatory message for the couple.

The duo chose an aesthetic and eye pleasing set up of hues of pastel and torquoise as their wedding theme. Celebs like Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Bhumi Pednekar, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra and many others marked their presence for the wedding ceremony.

Rakul's relationship mantra

The De De Pyaar De actress, in an interview with a website, shared her mantra of a happy partnership and marriage. "It's never one mantra but something that, I think, is extremely important is being complete in yourself first to be able to complete someone else. And that's something that both Jackky Bhagnani] and I have spoken about. Even before we started dating, we spoke about it — the understanding that you know of your shortcomings and work on your relationship with absolutely no insecurities. If one of the partners is insecure, the relationship cannot be healthy. And it boils down to being complete in yourself as a person to be able to be more giving in a relationship," Singh had said.