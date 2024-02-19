Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to get married on the 21st of February in Goa. The couple has decided to keep their wedding festivities intimate, as only their closest friends and immediate family members have been invited to the Goa wedding. Rakul and Jackky were spotted seeking blessings at the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai.

Menu for health conscious guests

It is no secret that both Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are fitness freaks. The two never miss their workout, and their wedding menu speaks volumes about it. If reports are anything to go by, the couple has arranged for a sugar- and gluten-free menu for guests as well.

"A chef has been brought on board to design a menu which boasts of all kinds of Indian and international cuisines. What sets this wedding apart is the couple deciding to make a special menu for health-conscious guest. Gluten-free and sugar-free items are a highlight," HT reported.

Celebs reach the venue

While Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have reportedly reached the venue for the pre-wedding festivities, celebs like Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have also been invited. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, who share a close bond with the couple, are expected to perform at their sangeet ceremony. Bhumi Pednekar also reached the venue with her sister in tow. Rakul and Jackky have been dating since 2021.

Rakul, in an interview with a website, shared her mantra of a happy partnership and marriage. The De De Pyaar De actress had said that both partners should be ready to accept their insecurities and shortcomings with respect to their partners. She further said that both should be willing to work on their relationship without bringing their egos into the picture.

Rakul on relationship mantra

"It's never one mantra but something that, I think, is extremely important is being complete in yourself first to be able to complete someone else. And that's something that both Jackky Bhagnani] and I have spoken about. Even before we started dating, we spoke about it — the understanding that you know of your shortcomings and work on your relationship with absolutely no insecurities. If one of the partners is insecure, the relationship cannot be healthy. And it boils down to being complete in yourself as a person to be able to be more giving in a relationship," Singh had said.