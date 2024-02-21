Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to get married today in Goa. The couple has been enjoying their pre-wedding festivities and several Bollywood celebs have reached the venue too. The adorable couple will have two wedding ceremonies, one following Punjabi rituals and the other in traditional Sindhi style.

Shilpa - Raj perform

Amid all this, a video of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra shaking a leg and performing at the couple's sangeet ceremony has taken over social media. Their energetic moves seem unmatchable. Bhumi Pednekar has also shared pictures from the haldi ceremony. The Pednekar sisters look radiant all decked up in shades of yellow.

Varun - Natasha enjoy Goan meal

Another video doing the rounds is that of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal gorging on a classic Goan thali. Natasha, who is reportedly in her second trimester, seemed to be enjoying the lavish meal. Celebs like Ayushmann Khurrana, Ritiesh Deshmukh and many more have already reached the venue. Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and some more industry people are expected to arrive for the wedding ceremony today.

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra's amazing dance moves at Sangeet Ceremony of RakulPreet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani in Goa ?♥️#ShilpaShetty #RakulPreetSingh #JackkyBhagnani #Bollywood #Goa pic.twitter.com/8VayDzgrLh — cine_sdn (@sdn789_) February 21, 2024

Rakul and Jackky had earlier planned a destination wedding in UAE. However, upon the insistence of PM Modi to the country people to choose India as their wedding destination, the couple changed the location. The duo then zeroed in on Goa. Rakul and Jackky's wedding invitation had also taken over social media a few days back.

Sugar free menu

The couple wants to keep their wedding celebration intimate and hence has chosen a different location for the festivities. Since both Jackky and Rakul are into fitness, they have also curated a special menu for fitness freak guests. "A chef has been brought on board to design a menu which boasts of all kinds of Indian and international cuisines. What sets this wedding apart is the couple deciding to make a special menu for health-conscious guest. Gluten-free and sugar-free items are a highlight," HT reported.