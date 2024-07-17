Rakshit Shetty, a well-known Kannada actor and filmmaker is currently facing legal trouble. He has been accused of violating copyright laws by using a song in his latest film, Bachelor Party without obtaining the necessary permissions.

The controversy erupted when a copyright case was filed against Shetty alleging that he used songs owned by a music firm in Kannada film Bachelor Party without proper authorization. The Bengaluru Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) and are investigating the matter. As of now Rakshit Shetty has not publicly addressed the allegations.

Bachelor Party produced by Shetty under Paramvah Studios was released on January 26, 2024. The issue came to light when Naveen Kumar, a partner at MRT Music accused Shetty and Paramvah Studios of using songs from the films Nyaya Ellide and Gaalimaathu without permission.

In January 2024, Rakshit Shetty and MRT Music had discussions about acquiring the rights to these songs, but they failed to reach an agreement. Naveen Kumar discovered the unauthorized use of these songs after watching Bachelor Party as reported by The Hindu.

This incident is not the first time Rakshit Shetty has faced legal issues. Previously he was involved in a four-year legal battle with Lahari Velu director of Lahari Music over a copyright violation for his 2016 film Kirik Party.

Well, Rakshit and the production house has given a clarification to the netizens yesterday and this is something his fans have responded to and supported the actor.

See the post below:

Recently, another Kannada film faced a similar copyright infringement case. To avoid the burden of legal battles, they decided to remove the song in question.



In fact, some music labels have been exploiting musicians through legal loopholes, refusing to pay them a single rupee… — Bhargavi (@IamHCB) July 15, 2024

Rakshit Shetty's most recent appearance was in the film Sapta Saagaradaache Ello - Side B where he starred alongside Rukmini Vasanth. Directed by Hemanth M Rao, the film was released in theaters on November 17, 2023. The story follows Manu, the main character as he searches for his lost love Priya. He discovers that Priya is struggling financially after her husband's business failed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the film explores their journey together.

Looking ahead, Shetty is set to appear in Richard Anthony: Lord of the Sea a sequel to his earlier film Ulidavaru Kandanthe. In addition to reprising his role as Richard Anthony, Rakahit Shetty will also be directing the film. The story continues with unresolved mysteries as many characters believe Richard Anthony to be dead.