Kollywood hero Sivakarthikeyan was recently seen in Ayalaan that hit the screen on January 12th. Directed by R. Ravikumar, the film received mixed reviews and stood as an average film among the Sankranthi releases.

Now, the actor has commenced work on his next project, tentatively named SK23, under the direction of AR Murugadoss. What Interesting about the project is that contrary to rumors, Rukmini Vasanth has been unveiled as the female lead instead of Mrunal Thakur.

At the beginning, there were talks about Mrunal Thakur taking on the main actress role, but the filmmakers cleared the air by announcing Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead alongside Sivakarthikeyan, putting an end to all the speculations.

Director Murugadoss, in an interview with TOI, expressed his choice, stating, "I needed someone who looked like a practical young woman. I saw her films and found her personality matching the character I had written." He described SK23 as an action-packed film set in Chennai, drawing parallels to Ghajini, promising a combination of romance and a unique twist.

The pooja ceremony for SK23 occurred on February 14th, attended by Sivakarthikeyan, Anirudh, Rukmini, and other industry personalities. Rukmini, known for her success in a Kannada film, forms a fresh and promising pair with Sivakarthikeyan. SK23 marks a reunion of Sivakarthikeyan and Anirudh Ravichander, who previously collaborated on DON almost two years ago.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan is actively shooting for SK21, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and produced by Kamal Haasan. Sai Pallavi joins him in this action drama, and a recent video release by the makers showcased Sivakarthikeyan's remarkable transformation for the role.