Mrunal Thakur is one of the finest actresses in the film industry right now. With films like - Jersey, Sita Ramam, Toofan and Super 30; she has proved her mettle in the Hindi film industry as well. However, the actress feels she is not 'popular enough' to bag a romantic Hindi film yet. In an interview, the former television actress said that she is done asking filmmakers to cast her in romantic films.

Mrunal on not getting romantic films in Hindi

"I don't know, I am not popular enough to get a love story yet. Am I wrong? I have to be popular to get a love story, no? There are a lot of films being offered to me, but definitely not romantic movies. I would love to do that," she reportedly said in an interview with Pinkvilla. Mrunal further added that she is tired of approaching filmmakers.

The Hi Nanna actress added, "I don't know yaar, I am just tired of proving to filmmakers now. I just want it to happen organically, I am done asking them (sic)." Mrunal Thakur has been making waves with her performances down south and even in Bollywood. The beautiful and talented actress has her kitty full with lucrative projects.

Mrunal the 'Queen of Romance'

Mrunal was recently called the 'Queen of Romance' and said that she was glad to be called so because Shah Rukh Khan is the 'King of Romance'. She also hoped to create the same magic she has created in the Telugu film industry in other film verticals as well. "I am happy Hi Nanna and Sita Ramam shaped up the way they did. I hope to continue the magic, hopefully in another language. I was overwhelmed when I was called the queen of romance because Shah Rukh Khan is the king of romance," she said in an interview.