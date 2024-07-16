Kannada actor Bharath Bopanna, known for his roles in movies like Demo Piece in Sandalwood is all set to make his debut in the Malayalam film industry.

According to reports, the 31-year-old star has agreed to play the role of the antagonist in an upcoming Mollywood film titled Bromance.

Bromance: All you need to know

The film will be directed by Arun D Bose, and it will star Arjun Ashokan in the lead role. The supporting star cast includes Mathew Thomas, Sangeeth Prathap, Shyam Mohan and Mahima Nambiar.

Bromance is expected to be a suspense-filled fun entertainer. Bose, has previously directed the movie Jo and Jo, and was a success at the Mollywood box-office. The film is produced under the banner of Ashiq Usman Productions.

The music of Bromance is composed by Govind Vasantha, while Akhil George will handle the cinematography.

Bopanna has recently made his Tamil debut with the movie Mission: Chapter 1, where he played the role of the lead antagonist named Omar Quadri. Upon its release, this film which had Arun Vijay in the lead role received positive responses from critics and audiences and emerged as a sleeper hit at the box-office.

Raj B Shetty's Mollywood debut

Recently, Raj B Shetty, one of the big names in Sandalwood known for his stellar performances in movies like Garuda Gamana Vishaba Vaahana had also made his debut in the Malayalam film industry.

The actor played the role of the lead antagonist in the movie Turbo, which had Mammootty playing the central character.

Directed by hit maker Vyshakh, the film became a commercial success, and it collected more than Rs.70 crore at the box-office.

Several media reports also suggest that Raj B Shetty has also signed his second Malayalam movie titled Rudhiram, which will be directed by Jisho Lon Antony.