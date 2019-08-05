Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas' Rakshasudu has concluded the first weekend with a decent collection at the box office. The movie has recovered 50 percent of its distributors' investment in three days.

Since his debut, Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas has been delivering flop films one after other. Despite making huge investments in his films, he could not score a single hit for himself.

The promos of Rakshasudu had grabbed many eyeballs and generated a lot of curiosity. The hype surrounding it helped the movie receive good advance booking for its opening day. Having started on a good note, the film collected Rs 3.90 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. It earned a share of Rs 2.30 crore for its distributors.

The movie was successful in striking a chord with the audience and the word of mouth helped it remain rock-steady at the ticket counters across the Telugu state on the following days. In fact, Rakshasudu made better collection on Sunday than Friday and Saturday in some areas like Nizam.

As per early estimates, Rakshasudu has collected approximately Rs 10.78 crore at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. The movie is estimated to have earned Rs 6.36 crore for its distributors, who have shelled out Rs 16 crore on its theatrical rights. The film has returned them 39.75 per cent of their investments in three days.

Here are the area-wise earnings and distribution rights' prices of Rakshasudu. These numbers are based on various sources and may not match with actual figures released by the makers or distributors. All the figures are in INR crore.