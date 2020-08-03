Akshay Kumar has made this Rakhi festival special for his fans by announcing a new project titled Raksha Bandhan. The actor is teaming up with filmmaker Aanand L Rai for the flick, produced by Alka Hiranandani.

Akki unveiled its first poster from the film and captioned, " Hardly ever in life does one come across a story that touches your heart so deeply and so instantly...it's the quickest I've signed a film in my career. Dedicating this film, #RakshaBandhan to my dear sister, Alka and to the most special bond in the world...that of a brother and sister," Akshay wrote.

He added, "It makes me happiest that my sister Alka is presenting and producing this film along with Aanand L Rai. Can't thank him enough for bringing me one of the most special films of my life,"

The upcoming Hindi movie is written by Himanshu Sharma and the film celebrates relationships in the most beautiful way, as per the makers. However, the movie will take off next year and will be ready for release on 5 November, 2021.

Akshay Kumar is working on a couple of projects. The actor, whose last movie Good Newwz turned out to be a hit at the box office, will be seen in Raghava Lawrence's Laxmmi Bomb, Chandraprakash Dwivedi's Prithviraj, Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi and Atrangi Re.

He will be commencing the shooting of his another project Bell Bottom soon.