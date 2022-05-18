Rakhi Sawant has found love once again. The actor and dancer shared several pictures with her boyfriend, Adil Durrani, on social media. She revealed that her boyfriend is six years younger than her but age doesn't come in between them.

She also added that it was after her separation from Ritesh that Adil came into her life through a mutual friend.

Family opposing the match

Rakhi, however, has revealed that his family is against the relationship as she is a very glamorous person. "I am a very glamorous person in the movies and TV industry, Adil's family is against this relationship, bawaal ho gaya hai uske ghar mein.His family does not like the way I dress up. But I am willing to change myself if the need be. Nobody from his side is forcing me to change, though. He is being tortured from all sides. I am scared; mushkil se pyar mila hai. I hope his khandaan accepts me," she told TOI.

Rakhi all set to go the family way

In the same interview, Rakhi added that she wants to change her image now that she has found true love. She added that during her early days in the industry, she had to dress up a certain way to move ahead in Bollywood. She added, "And I really don't want Adil's family to keep seeing my old videos. I want them to accept me. I had to build a certain image about myself consciously but that was for moving ahead in Bollywood. Aaj to har ladki, bade se badi heroine mere jaise hi kapde pehnti hain."