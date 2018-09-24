Controversies favourite child Rakhi Sawant, who is known for making sensational statements, has said that she would like to date 65-year-old bhajan samrat Anup Jalota if his 28-year-old girlfriend Jasleen Matharu leaves him by the end of Bigg Boss 12.

In her recent media interaction, Rakhi said that handsome hunks inside the Bigg Boss 12 house will snatch her from Anup Jalota and the latter will be left with nothing but a 'lota' if we put it in her own words.

She further claimed that she has known Jasleen from her childhood and her father Kesar Matharu had directed her (during her salad days) in a film titled Lafda in which she had played the lead role.

The Main Hoon Na actress said that Jasleen would get easily wooed by inmates like Shivashish, Nirmal Singh and others. She further accused Jalota of hitting at every other girl inside the Bigg Boss 12 house and that maybe his marriages ended up in divorce because of his Casanova nature.

"Kuch toh kand kiya hoga ki uski teen biwiyaan bhag gai, ya kuch kand nahi kiya hoga," Rakhi said and while offering to be his girlfriend if Jasleen too leaves him she further added, "Anup ji don't worry mai aapke saath kand karungi."

Earlier too, in an Instagram video, Rakhi had expressed astonishment at the veteran singer having a girlfriend "of his daughter's age". She then went on to say that Jalota must keep Jasleen always close to him inside Bigg Boss 12 house as there are many "hot" boys inside the house too.

She even advised Jalota to caress and kiss Jasleen when the lights get off so that she remains attached to him adding that since girls and boys inside Bigg Boss house do not get any chance to have sex, most of them become desperate.

We wonder if Anup Jalota would want to cash in Rakhi Sawant's exclusive dating offer after his stint in the Bigg Boss 12 house.

Watch the video here: