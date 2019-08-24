If you want to learn the art of constantly being in the news, Rakhi Sawant has to be your go to person. The controversial actress has been hitting the headlines ever since she announced her alleged marriage with her NRI husband Ritesh. However, just a few days after her wedding announcement, Rakhi posted a few cryptic posts with a broken-heart emoji which made her fans wonder if there was a problem in her paradise. But she soon cleared the air saying that UK tickets were too expensive which made her cry. And yet again Rakhi's another cryptic post has managed to spark speculations about possible pregnancy just days after getting married.

Sharing a photograph of a mother and a child on Instagram, Rakhi left the post without any caption which is making her fans wonder if she is pregnant with her first child. Many started replying to her post in an attempt to get a confirmation about her pregnancy. However, there were a few people who believed that it was just another publicity gimmick to stay in the news.

Post her wedding, Rakhi had been sharing her photographs which she claimed were from her honeymoon sans her husband. Though she revealed his identity, she refused to post his photograph on social media saying that her husband wants to refrain himself from being in the limelight.

She also claimed that she got married in a room at JW Marriott hotel. Rakhi had revealed that she got married in a court first, and then in a Hindu ceremony followed by a Christian ceremony at last.

However, many still believe that Rakhi's marriage announcement is fake and nothing more than a publicity gimmick.