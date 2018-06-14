Controversy's favourite child Rakhi Sawant shared a couple of photos on Instagram, flaunting her cleavage. The bold diva's pictures received a mixed response from her followers.

Rakhi has been very active on Instagram, sharing several pictures and videos on the platform. Recently, she posted two photos that got all the attention for major cleavage show.

The pictures are from some stage performances by the actress. The candid moments from her performances show her oh-so-hot avatar as she flaunted her curves. Series of comments started pouring in on the images with diverse reactions.

While some just praised Rakhi for her sizzling photos, some others wished to see more of her body, and a few of them as usual made vulgar comments on the pictures. One user called her "cleavage queen".

Meanwhile, Rakhi, who had been making nasty remarks on Sunny Leone, had recently apologised to her for the same. The "item girl" had said that she regretted having made such comments on her as she now realised Sunny has been working hard in the industry. She had also said that she felt sorry for talking negatively about the former porn star as Sunny has now become a mother.

"Earlier I was totally against her because she was a porn star. But now she is in the film industry and she has been working hard. She is learning Hindi and Indian style of dance. She also adopted a child. So, now I feel good about her and I should not abuse her. I feel sorry for all the things I said against her, and now as she is a mother, I should not say anything bad about her," Rakhi had told International Business Times India earlier.

Rakhi had accused Sunny of gaining popularity in India just by "unclothing" herself and wanted her to leave the country saying that she was corrupting the minds of the youths. She had even accused her of circulating Rakhi's phone number to people from the adult industry in Los Angeles.