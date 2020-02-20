Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill's new reality show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' has just begun but it is already facing controversy from a former Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant.

Rakhi, who appeared in season seven of Bigg Boss has accused makers of 'Mujhe Shaadi Karoge' for copying and stealing the idea of her reality show 'Rakhi Ka Swayamvar' which was telecasted in 2009 on NDTV Imagine.

Season 13 of Bigg Boss was appreciated so much that it became one of the most successful seasons ever in the history of Bigg Boss. Contestants of Salman Khan's show were trending all over the social media for their antics.

BB13 ended on a great note not only for Siddhart Shukla who the trophy home but for the other contestant as well.

Shehnaaz Kaur Gill who finished as the second runner up of the show, along with the 'Sanskari Play Boy' Paras Chabbra bagged yet another reality show, named Mujhse Shaadi Karoge on Colors itself.

Both the contestants were quite entertaining throughout the show and became overnight celebrities during Bigg Boss 13.

Rakhi Sawant Accuses Shehnaaz Gill of copying her

Mujhse Shadi Karoge has already started creating a buzz among the public because of Shehnaaz and Paras' presence in it. The concept of this latest show is all about finding their perfect matches and entertainment.

However, as per the latest reports, drama queen and Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant is blaming the makers of the Mujhse Shadi Karoge for copying the idea of her reality show 'Rakhi Ka Swayavar'.

A video of Rakhi is going viral over the internet, wherein she can be seen congratulating Siddhart Shukla on his win whilst praising Shehnaaz for her cuteness and entertaining factor. But she also added that the whole 'Swayamvar' concept has been copied from her show.

Shehnaaz Gill's father reacts

Earlier, Shehnaaz's father also expressed his displeasure with Colors, saying that the makers of Mujhse Shadi Karoge are trying to present his daughter as the next Rakhi Sawant.

"I don't want to make my daughter Rakhi Sawant from Katrina Kaif. Will not let my daughter get married. These people knew that Shehnaaz could win the show, but the makers made this plan to win the show to Siddharth Shukla," he was quoted as saying by Mensxp.

Moreover, Rakhi in her video, even added that she likes Shehnaaz and is happy that she is following in her footsteps.

Coming back to show, both Paras and Sana are the highlights of the show and have already started putting their entertainment factors respectively. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will also bring some new faces who will try to impress both the entertainers and win their hearts.