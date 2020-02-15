As Bigg Boss 13 is about to declare a winner in less than 24 hours, the makers of the show have dropped the promo of the next show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which will see the BB13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill look for their perfect life partners.

The promo is a fun watch as both Paras and Shehnaaz ask viewers to join them on their journey to hunt for perfect parners. Dressed in wedding outfits - Paras in a sherwani and Shehnaaz is a red and gold lehenga - the promo begins with the two confessing to get married but not to each other.

The show will take over the BB13 time slot during the weekdays and will kick start from February 17.

Sharing the first promo of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Colors official Twitter account wrote, "#ShehnaazGill aur #ParasChhabra nikal pade hai dhoodhne apne better halves. Dekhiye inki journey, #MujhseShaadiKaroge mein 17th Feb se Mon-Fri 10:30 PM"

Soon after the promo was aired, it received mixed reactions from the netizens. While some were seen rooting for the show, a few slammed the makers calling it a publicity stunt. Many of Shehnaaz's fans are disappointed with the actress agreeing to be part of the show. A few Twitter users also felt that the BB13 makers are misusing her popularity and 'manipulated' her for the new show.

What to expect on BB13 finale?

Meanwhile, rumour has it that Siddharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill are the finalists of the season. While speculations are rife that after Mahira Sharma was evicted by guest Vicky Kaushal, Paras Chhabra walked out of the show by accepting the prize money of Rs 10lakh. Arti Singh is also rumoured to be the last contestant to be eliminated from the show.

The finale episode will take place on Sunday, February 15, and will surely be a grand and entertaining one. In one of the recent episodes, Salman Khan even gave a glimpse of the Bigg Boss 13 trophy to the contestants.

Besides host Salman Khan announcing the winner of BB13, the grand finale will see many popular personalities making an appearance on the show and entertaining the audience. All the BB13 contestants will also be present to cheer for the finalists.