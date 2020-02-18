If you've seen the memes featuring the guy in a blue shirt, screaming during his paraglide experience, then you know who Vipin Sahu is. Our 'paragliding man' has now made the cross over from social media to TV.

Vipin Sahu will soon be seen vying for Shehnaz Gill's affection on the new reality show, 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' as a contestant. The show follows a swvayamvar format, where both Shehnaz and Paras Chhabra will hunt for their respective other halves.

Paragliding man now landing on TV

Known on social media as the 'paragliding man' or the 'Land kara de Bhai', shot to fame after he posted a video of his paragliding experience, the video has over 9.1 million views on YouTube. The hilarious video in question recorded him while on his journey through the sky, where he is seen in fear, at times invoking god and at others bribing the instructor in order to land sooner. While his journey entertained the masses, TV noticed him.

Recently, Vipin Sahu appeared for the Roadies Revolution auditions, the promos for the show revealed the viral star recreating his meme video for the judges, Nikhil Chinapa, Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, Ranvijay and Raftaar. Of course, the social media star said his famous dialogues from the video to impress the judges.

Vipin Sahu to appear on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

The show Mujhse Shaadi karoge features the popular Bigg Boss contestants Shehnaz Gill and Paras Chhabra. On the show, Vipin Sahu will also appear on the show as a contestant. Maniesh Paul presented him as the second contestant to contend for Shehnaz Gill's affection, and his task included moving a wooden pole with his head on it.

After Shehnaz Gill rejects him, he repeats his dialogue from the video, says, 'take 500 rupees extra but say yes'. In return, Gill tells him to take 5 rupees extra, but to leave. Well, he would have to do more than bribe her for her love. What other hilarity will ensue on the show?