Prominent Rajya Sabha MP Sonal Mansingh announced on Thursday, via social media that her e-mail ID has been hacked. The Padma Vibhushan awardee added that her friends have been receiving fake messages from her name.

Warning those who follow her on social media, she also tagged the Delhi Police in her posts.

Padma Vibhushan Sonal Mansingh's e-mail hacked

The famed Odissi dancer and member of the Rajya Sabha, announced earlier today that her e-mail ID which she uses has been hacked. In fact, the MP also alerted the Delhi Police in her posts.

In her tweet, she wrote, "My Yahoo mail was hacked. Since then many friends have received Fake Message that I needed financial help. Plz, DO NOT entertain such messages."

She also attached an image of the e-mail being sent from her ID, the message reads: "Hello, I hope you're doing well, I don't know if you're in India or not? Actually, I'm having such a frustrated ordeal right now and need a favor from you. As I am unavailable over the phone, I will appreciate it if you could email me back asap."

While the MP has warned her followers to not fall for the messages, it is still unknown whether action has been taken, even as some well-wishers have hoped for the same on Twitter. Cybercrime has become a rampant problem in recent times especially on those in the public eye.