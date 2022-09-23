Raju Srivastava has moved on to the other world now. After making the nation laugh and tickling their funny bones for over two decades, Raju passed away on October 21, 2022. The ace comedian, who was a household name, fought for his life for over forty days in the hospital. He was admitted to the New Delhi's AIIMS after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Raju's last rites

Raju's funeral was attended by his fellow comedians and many others from the entertainment world. Heart breaking video of his wife breaking down and looking shattered left us all emotional. His son Ayushman was seen holding back his tears and staying strong for his mother. Raju Srivastava and his wife, Shikha had been married for over 29 years. Raju was just 58.

Condolence messages and tweets poured in soon after the news of Raju Srivastava's death.

Condolence messages

"Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour & positivity. He leaves us too soon but he'll continue to live in hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the yrs. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family & admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

"Saddened to hear the tragic news of Raju Srivastav's untimely demise. He made us all laugh with his amazing comic timing for so many years we have lost a gem. My deepest condolences to his family members & admirers. #OmShanti," filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted.

"Deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Late Raju Srivastava ji. May God bless his journey into the light #RIPRajuSrivastava," Nimrat Kaur tweeted.

Rakesh Roshan, Rehman Khan, Sanjay Gupta, Vivek Agnihotri and many other celebs poured in their condolence message too.