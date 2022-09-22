Comedian Raju Srivastava passed away on September 21, 2022 after almost 40 days of being admitted to the hospital. Raju had been admitted to New Delhi's AIIMS after suffering a cardiac arrest. His death has come as a huge blow to the industry as Raju was just 58 and had made the country laugh for over two decades.

While there has been an outpour of grief and sadness, comedian Rohan Joshi's take on Raju has not gone down well with anyone. The comedian called his death a "good riddance" and belittled Raju in his remark.

What was Rohan's statement

This is what exactly he wrote: "We haven't lost a thing. Whether it was Kamra whether it was roast or any comic in the news, Raju Srivastava took every opportunity he ever got to s**t on newer comics especially after the new wave of stand up started. He went on every f***all news channel every time he was invited to go s*** on an upcoming arty form and call it offensive just because he couldn't understand it and new stars were rising. He might have told a few good jokes but he understood nothing about the spirit of comedy or defending someone's right to say something even if you don't agree. F**k him and good riddance (sic)."

The apology

After severe backlash from celebs and common people, Joshi deleted his remark and even apologised. He wrote, "Yehi soch kar delete kiya kyuki after a minute of anger I realised today is not about my personal feelings. Sorry if it hurt and thanks for the perspective (sic)."

Raju's nephew had revealed to a publication that the comedian was on the road to recovery and the family was expecting to take him back home soon. He revealed that it was a second heart attack that claimed his life.