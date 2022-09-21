Raju Srivastava's death has left behind a huge void in the industry. Known for his stand up comedy acts and famous character – Gajodhar – Raju had been a household name for several decades now. The ace comedian made India laugh and continued to tickle them with his humour right before he suffered cardiac arrest.

Even in his comedy acts and humour, Raju never failed from bringing out the truth. His sarcasm and wit had truth and honesty written all over it. There was a time when Srivastava had even spoken about fellow comedian – Kapil Sharma and how he couldn't handle the success that came with his show.

Raju Srivastava on Kapil Sharma's downfall

As per a report in Koimoi, it was during a conversation with HT in 2017 that Raju spilt the beans on the matter. "Kapil success ke pressure ko jhel nai pa raha (Kapil is unable to handle the pressure of success). Comedy Nights with Kapil, I just feel he can't deal with the pressure that comes along. No matter which show it is, be it a function or a shaadi (wedding), people always want Kapil to come and perform."

He had further said that such is the expectation of people from him and Kapil has even stopped picking up calls. He revealed that even though Kapil had never misbehaved with him, he had heard from other artists and technicians on the show how Kapil used to get angry after drinking.

Raju had also spoken about trying to mend things between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover. He had said that he had called the two of them together at his home. But, Grover's shooting schedule got extended and he couldn't come for the meeting.

Raju Srivastava had a heart of gold. And this is how we would like to remember him.