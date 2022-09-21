After battling for life for over a month, comedian Raju Srivastava passed away in Delhi on Wednesday, September 21. He was aged 58.

The Bollywood actor was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 10 after he experienced chest pain and collapsed while working out at the gym. He underwent an angioplasty the same day.

Srivastava was working in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s. Check out some interesting facts about him:

He was very popular for his stage character 'Gajodhar Bhaiya.'

Raju came to limelight with 'Great Indian Laughter Challenge' in 2005.

Actor-comedian Raju Srivastava's original name was Satya Prakash Srivastava.

The comedian was seen in the movies like Salman Khan's Maine Pyar Kiya, Shah Rukh Khan's Baazigar, Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya before appearing in reality shows.

The actor appeared in TV shows such as 'Adaalat' and 'Shaktimaan.'

He grew interested in films after watching the films of Bollywood's Megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Anil Kapoor's movie 1988 film 'Tezaab'marked his debut as an actor in Bollywood.

Condolence Messages:

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to President Droupadi Murmu, many politicians have expressed condolence over the untimely death. Check out their messages:

President Droupadi Murmu: The untimely demise of eminent comedian Raju Srivastava ji is extremely sad. He had an uncanny talent to enthrall the audience with his comical performances. Due to his influence, the staging of comedy in India got a new identity. My condolences to his family and fans.

PM Modi: Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour & positivity. He leaves us too soon but he'll continue to live in hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the yrs. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family & admirers. Om Shanti.

Amit Shah: "Renowned comedian Raju Srivastava ji had a unique style, he impressed everyone with his amazing talent. His death is a great loss to the art world. I express my condolences to his family and fans. May God give them the strength to bear this grief.

Nitin Gadkari: Anguished to hear about the demise of Comedy Legend Raju Srivastav Ji.An Entertainer par Excellence, his mannerisms & observational comedy truly mirrored the daily life of us Indians.My condolences to his family members. Om Shanti.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal: Very sad to hear the demise of famous comedian Raju Srivastava ji. May God give place to the departed soul at his feet. My condolences to his family and all his fans in this time of sorrow.

UP CM Yogi: Raju Srivastava is no more with us. I, on behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh, pray that his soul rests in peace.

Akhilesh Yadav: It's regretful that Raju Srivastava is no more with us. He came from a poor family with his talent & hard work; created his presence in the world. Very few talented comedians like him. I remember how he wanted to contest from Kanpur when he joined SP.