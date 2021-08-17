Love angle was the only cause of the brutal and sensational murder of a 27-year-old youth in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. The youth was hacked to death while he was asleep in his room on August 10.

With the arrest of the sister of the deceased, her boyfriend, and another youth, Rajouri police claimed to have solved the blind murder of Ankit Bakshi, son of Bachan Lal, resident of Chakli village in Chingus area of district Rajouri.

This murder has evoked massive protest in the border district of Rajouri and locals blocked the highway for several hours over this gruesome incident. They suspected a bigger conspiracy in this incident.

Ankit was going to be married in the next three months. He belonged to a poor family and was working as a private electrician in the area.

How was the case solved?

SSP Rajouri, Sheema Nabi Qasba disclosed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by ASP, Vivek Shekhar, and DySP Vinod Sharma was constituted to investigate the case. The SIT was constituted after locals held massive protests and demanded an investigation in the case.

The SIT on the basis of call details and cross-questioning of the suspects managed to establish that a local youth Rajan and Priya, the deceased's sister, were in a relationship with each other. Later, the team got more details and ultimately managed to crack the case within 72 hours of the incident, SSP Rajouri said in a media statement. According to police, Ankit had opposed her sister's relations with Rajan.

As the deceased was repeatedly warning his sister against her relations with Rajan, the girl along with her boyfriend hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Ankit. She called Ankit at her residence on the intervening night of August 10 and 11 to eliminate her brother.

On the changing statements of the girl, the police suspected some foul play within the family. Three accused namely Priya Bakshi (21), her boyfriend -Rajan Sharma (22), son of Vijay Kumar, resident of Chingus, and one minor, resident of Sangpur were arrested. The trio confessed their crime and the weapons of the offense have also been recovered.

Protests rock Rajouri

Protests were held in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir over the gruesome murder. Suspecting a bigger conspiracy, people were demanding a thorough investigation in this case. A large number of people of the area and relatives of the deceased had blocked the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway on August 11. It was only after the constitution of SIT, the barricades were lifted.