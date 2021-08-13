Massive protests erupted in twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri of Jammu and Kashmir against the inhuman terror attack, which claimed the life of the two-year-old nephew of a local BJP leader in Rajouri.

A group of terrorists attacked BJP leader Jasbir Singh's house with a grenade late Thursday evening at Khandli bridge Chowk in the heart of Rajouri town. Five of Singh's family members were injured, and a minor was killed, in a grenade explosion.

The deceased has been identified as two-year-old Veer Singh son of Balbir Singh and nephew of BJP Mandal president Jasbir Singh, an ex-serviceman whose house was targeted by the terrorists.

LG condemns attack

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday condemned the grenade attack on BJP leader Jasbir Singh and said that perpetrators will be brought to justice.

"Strongly condemn the cowardly attack in the house of a political leader in Rajouri in which a 2-year old child was killed &others were injured. My deepest condolences to family and prayers for the early recovery of the injured. Perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice soon," tweeted the office of Lieutenant Governor.

BJP National President JP Nadda also "strongly" condemned the attack and appealed to the local administration to take immediate action.

"Grenade attack on BJP Leader Jasbir Singh's house in Khandli area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri. I strongly condemn the terrorist attack and urge the local administration to take immediate action on it. The entire BJP Stands with Jasbir Singh and other injured people," Nadda tweeted.

Condemning the attack, Union Minister Jitendra Singh called it "a handiwork of those who have developed a vested interest in not allowing democratic and political processes to flourish."

Terror attack in heart of Rajouri town raises many eyebrows

Just four days after the killing of BJP Sarpanch and his wife in Anantnag, the terrorists struck in the heart of Rajouri town throwing a powerful grenade at the residence of BJP Mandal president killing his two-year-old nephew and injuring five family members including the BJP leader.

According to reports in media, the terrorists lobbed a grenade at the house of Jasbir Singh when their family members were sitting in the gallery of the house. It exploded with a bang causing splinter injuries to them. The injured were rushed to the Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri where two-year-old Veer Singh succumbed to the injuries.

Injured include Jasbir Singh, 36, and Balbir Singh, 42, both brothers, their parents Romesh Chander, 65 and mother Sia Devi, 60, Karam Singh, 12, son of Balbir Singh and Arjun Singh, 12, son of Kulbir Singh.

Only one doctor was available at medical college

Although a full-fledged medical college is functioning in the border district of Poonch, only one doctor was available in the college when grenade victims were shifted.

Locals of Rajouri held massive protests against health authorities and civil administration for lack of facilities in the hospital. Locals alleged that there was only one doctor available in the hospital.

The targeted terror attack was reported from Rajouri after a long time as the district was virtually terror-free except for the presence of some Over Ground Workers (OGWs).

