Even as over 50 suspects have been detained by the police within 48 hours after the gruesome killing of a government employee, Mohammad Razaq in the Rajouri area of Jammu and Kashmir, police identified one of two terrorists involved in this incident.

According to the official spokesperson of the Jammu police, the identity of one of the terrorists involved in this killing has been established as Abu Hamza, who is a foreigner and has been active in this belt for the last couple of years.

"During investigations, credible evidence has been obtained, which identifies one of the terrorists involved in committing this act as "foreign terrorist" with code name Abu Hamza", the police spokesperson said.

According to police, two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists barged into the house of one Territorial Army (TA) official in Village Kunda Tope, which is at a distance of around two kilometers from the famous shrine of Shahdra Sharief in the Rajouri district of J&K.

"The brother of a TA official, namely Mohammad Razaq was shot dead by the terrorists in the aftermath of a TA official getting slips from their clutches", the police said, adding, " A case in FIR No.48 under sections 302, 120b, 121a, 122, 458 IPC; 7/27 IAA & 13,15,16 UAPA has been registered at Police Station Thanamandi of district Rajouri".

Razaq worked in the government's Social Welfare Department, while his brother Mohammad Tahir Choudhary is a soldier in the Territorial Army, who escaped unhurt.

Reward of Rs 10 lakh announced for terrorists

After launching an operation to track down every person involved in this terror act, the Police also announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for sharing information about the terrorists.

"Police along with security forces deployed in the twin districts of Rajouri-Poonch Range are working in close synergy to neutralize this group and dismantle their support ecosystem", the spokesperson said, adding, "A reward of Rs 10,00,000/- has been announced on the information of the terrorist".

Over 50 suspects detained by police

According to reports, over 50 suspects have been detained by the police in connection with the terror attack. Questioning of these suspects has been going on to get any clue about the whereabouts of terrorists involved in this incident. Those detained include some Over Ground Workers (OGWs) who are already under the scanner.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Anand Jain, visited Rajouri on Tuesday to oversee and reinforce security measures in the border district.