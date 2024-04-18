Two days before the first phase of polling in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, unidentified terrorists on Wednesday evening shot dead a non-local civilian in the south Kashmir Bijbehara area.

According to police, a civilian was shot dead by the terrorists in the Bijbehara area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday evening.

A civilian, hailing from Bihar, identified as Raja Shah, son of Shankar Shah, presently living at Jablipora, Bilal Colony, was fired upon by the terrorists in the Bijbehara area of South Kashmir. Reports said that the civilian received bullet injuries in the neck and abdomen, leaving him in a pool of blood. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

Selective killings to create fear among people ahead of elections

Initial reports said that terrorists executed the selective killing of a non-local in south Kashmir to create fear among people ahead of the Parliament elections in the Kashmir Valley.

Bijbehara is part of the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency, where April 19 is the last date for filing nomination papers. Terrorists have started their activities in this region to disrupt elections.

Meanwhile, two suspected terrorists were arrested by the security forces at Naina, Bijbehara in the Anantnag district, along with one weapon, one hand grenade, and other war-like stores.

On specific Intelligence input, a joint operation was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice on 17 Apr at Naina, Bijbehara in Anantnag. Two suspected individuals have been apprehended along with the recovery of one Weapon, one Hand Grenade and other war-like… pic.twitter.com/zLUg9C4qnN — Chinar Corps? - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) April 17, 2024

Two tiffen IEDs were recovered in Poonch

Police, paramilitary CPRF, and the Army on Wednesday busted a terror hideout and recovered two tiffin-improvised explosive devices (IEDs) weighing 3 kilograms in the Mendhar sub-division of this mountainous district of Poonch.

According to reports, a search operation was launched by police's SOG Mendhar along with police component Gursai, 246 battalion CRPF, and Army. The searches were conducted in Passan Wali, Sanai Gali in Gursai, and its adjoining areas.

During the searches, a terrorist hideout was busted and two tiffin IEDs each weighing 3 kgs, one steel can IED, electric wire, one bundle, batteries, medicine, and clothes were recovered. Confirming it, a police official said that explosive devices were kept wrapped in polythene bags and there was also input about the presence of three armed terrorists.

"The IEDs have been destroyed in a controlled manner," the official said, adding, "Detailed searches are still going on."